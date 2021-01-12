Justice Department charges man who threatened to 'kill any Democrat' who attends Biden's inauguration

A Chicago man was arrested this Tuesday after he threatened to kill Democrats who attend Joe Biden's inauguration, POLITICO reports.

The Justice Department announced that Louis Capriotti, 45, left a voicemail for a House member on Dec. 29, saying that if people "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f----ng White House on Jan. 20, they're sadly f----ng mistaken."

"[W]e will surround the motherf----ng White House and we will kill any motherf----ng Democrat that steps on the motherf----ng lawn," Capriotti allegedly said.

This isn't the first time Capriotti has left such messages. According to POLITICO, he has left "disturbing, anonymous" voicemails for members of Congress multiple times since Oct. 2019.

"[His] messages, in almost every instance, included profanity, along with derogatory remarks concerning the race, religion, political affiliation, or physical appearance of certain Members and others," a complaint filed in U.S. District Court read.

