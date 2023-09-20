Man dies in bee attack while moving bag at Kentucky home

A 59-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees while moving a bag outside his home in southeast Kentucky, local officials say. The incident happened on late Monday afternoon when the 59-year-old man, whose name was not released, was moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch in Harlan County. “He was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag,” the Harlan County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. His family started CPR, which paramedics continued, but the efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the emergency room of Harlan ARH ...