Man impersonating a police officer is arrested after pulling over a real cop
(Shutterstock.com)

A Michigan man who was allegedly impersonating a police officer has been arrested after trying to conduct a traffic stop on someone who turned out to be a real police officer, Fox8 reported.

Christian Mansoor, 18, had flashing red and blue lights on his BMW and tried to conduct a traffic stop on an off-duty Waterford Township officer, authorities said.

The off-duty officer reported a suspect who was trying to conduct a traffic stop. When the officer confronted him, he claimed he was a Detroit police officer, prompting the off-duty officer to ask him for ID. Mansoor went to his car to get his ID, but then drove away.

The off-duty officer followed him but ultimately lost sight of his vehicle. When deputies later caught up with him, he was switching license plates to a different BMW. After a brief foot chase, he was arrested, police said.

He has been charged with a misdemeanor of impersonating a public officer and released on a $5000 personal bond.

