Man puts anti-Biden stickers on gas pumps – then has a meltdown when cops show up and gets tackled

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief after he allegedly put anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump, ABC27 reports.

A video which captured the incident shows Thomas Richard Glazewski yelling expletives and “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” while pointing to anti-Biden stickers. According to a gas station employee, Glazewski -- who is 54 -- sprayed the stickers with a substance that would make it difficult to remove them.

Video of the incident, which was uploaded to Facebook, shows cops having to force a combative Glazewski into a police car during his arrest.

Watch video of the incident below: