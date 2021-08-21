Man who allegedly threatened to blow up the Capitol if Biden did not resign gets WMD charge
Ray Roseberry, man who posted videos driving to the Capitol with what he said was a bomb (Photo: Screencapture)

North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared virtually before a judge Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol from his truck parked in front of the Library of Congress on Thursday if President Joe Biden did not resign.

Roseberry, who is believed to be 49 although told the court he is 51, was charged with threatening the use of a weapon of mass destruction, and use or attempted use of an explosive device, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane.

The judge also ordered a competency hearing.

"The statute includes a threatened or attempted use of WMD," says MSNBC legal analyst and law professor Joyce Vance, and "authorizes a sentence of up to life in prison."

Roseberry told the judge he was on blood pressure medication and "mind mediocine," but says he hasn't taken medication in several days.