Man who allegedly planned to kill Justice Kavanaugh talked about killing other SCOTUS justices as well: FBI
Kavanaugh faced an allegation that he assaulted a woman when they were teenagers. (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

The California man who allegedly plotted to assassinated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh allegedly googled things such as “assassin skills,” “how to be stealthy,” and “Reagan assassination attempt,” before his foiled attempt. He also planned to kill two other justices, The Daily Beast reports.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was arrested last month by FBI agents outside Kavanaugh's home. A backpack and suitcase he had with him contained a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver, a nail punch, a crowbar, and duct tape, as well as other items.

He was convinced by his sister to call law enforcement and turn himself in, which he did, telling the operator that he was “having suicidal and homicidal thoughts,” and that he was planning to kill Kavanaugh.

Roske told police he was “upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” and indicated that he "believed [Kavanaugh] would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws.”

“Between May 5, 2022 and June 8, 2022, the search history on Roske’s cell phone included the following terms or phrases: ‘quietest semi auto rifle,’ ‘Reagan assassination attempt,’ ‘most effective place to stab someone,’ ‘assassin skills,’ ‘assassin equipment,’ ‘assassinations,’ ‘supreme court,’ ‘how to be stealthy,’ [and] ‘gun lubricant,’ … among other things,” the warrant in Roske's case states.

He also posted questions on Reddit such as, “How difficult is it to covertly take out [a High Value Target]?” and “Would Kavanaugh being removed from the SC help women long term?” according to the warrant.

On May 25, Roske, who used the screen name “Sophie42,” allegedly wrote to an individual described as "Person #1" in the warrant, “im gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned”

“what u tryna do” Person #1 replied.

“remove some people from the supreme court,” Roske allegedly replied.

“u gonna Tun? Run?” Person #1 wrote back.

“after you mean?” wrote Roske.

“oh haha good one,” wrote Person #1. “Two dead judges ain’t gonna do nothing The whole government is f*cked There’s no fixing that You would die before you killed them all”

“yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3," Roske replied. "all of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power.”

