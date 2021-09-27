'Privileged' millionaire Joe Manchin blasted for claim jobs bill could create 'entitlement mentality'
Joe Manchin on Facebook.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for months has effectively been working to derail President Joe Biden's agenda, by refusing to eliminate the filibuster and by refusing to support Democrats' $3.5 trillion jobs bill.

Like many of the wealthiest Americans, the coronavirus pandemic did not hurt Senator Manchin's net worth. It grew by $1 million from 2018 to 2020, to $8.6 million, leading some on Monday to blast him over remarks he made to reporters Monday about "entitlement mentality" over Biden's $3.5 trillion jobs, infrastructure, and social spending legislation.

"We're just concerned about entitlement mentality versus rewarding mentality and then taking care of those who really can't take care of themselves... there's so much good stuff in there that we're still working diligently," Manchin told reporters, as NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted at Monday's daily press briefing, 80 percent of Americans support much of the legislation's critical points.

Many, saying they are tired of Manchin trying to control if not derail the Democratic agenda, are expressing outrage.

