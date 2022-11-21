Manhattan DA 'jump starts' investigation into Trump that previously failed to bear fruit: report
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is looking to "jump-start" its criminal investigation into Donald Trump after the investigation seemed to reach a dead-end, The New York Times reports.

Prosecutors under New York D.A. Alvin Bragg are intending to retrain their focus the hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump just after his wife Melania gave birth to their only son.

"The district attorney’s office first examined the payment to the actress, Stormy Daniels, years ago before changing direction to scrutinize Mr. Trump’s broader business practices," The Times' report stated. "But Mr. Bragg and some of his deputies have recently indicated to associates, supporters and at least one lawyer involved in the matter that they are newly optimistic about building a case against Mr. Trump, the people said."

The development comes on the heels of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special prosecutor who vowed to proceed quickly with two federal investigations into Trump. It's not known yet if Bragg's investigation will result in any charges. According to The Times, "...bringing the inquiry full circle to the hush-money payment, Mr. Bragg is focusing on an aspect of the investigation that previously failed to bear fruit."

