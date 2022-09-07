Steve Bannon to surrender to Manhattan district attorney: report

Former Donald Trump chief strategist is making arrangements to turn himself in according a reported published Tuesday evening by The Washington Post.

"Stephen K. Bannon is expected to surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment, people familiar with the matter said, weeks after he was convicted of contempt of Congress and nearly two years after he received a federal pardon from President Donald Trump in a federal fraud case," the newspaper reported. "The precise details of the state case could not be confirmed Tuesday evening. But people familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sealed indictment, suggested the prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned."

The case involved the "We Build the Wall" private fundraising effort after Trump failed in his campaign promise to have Mexico build his wall.

"The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which handles state-level prosecutions, has been evaluating Bannon’s alleged involvement in that scheme since shortly after Trump pardoned him, The Washington Post reported in February, 2021. Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges and cannot prohibit state prosecutions," the newspaper reported.

Bannon was accused of profiting by $1 million in the scheme.

"The state case will be handled in New York State Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment when reached Tuesday evening. But three people familiar with the matter confirmed Bannon is expected to turn himself in on Thursday," the newspaper reported.

