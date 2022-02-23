'Something's fishy': Legal experts question prosecutor resignations as DA rumored to nix Trump charges
It was reported Wednesday that two prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's office have resigned after they say District Attorney Alvin Bragg doesn't want to criminally charge former President Donald Trump in the fraud case.

Some have noted that the criminal case is a difficult one to make because Trump never puts things in writing. National security attorney Brad Moss explained that even if the case is a difficult one to make, clearly two of the prosecutors believe so strongly that it can be made that they resigned.

The comment was echoed by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who explained that top prosecutors in the DA office resigning over a case is "highly unusual."

Glenn Kirschner called it yet another example of "two steps forward, one step back."

