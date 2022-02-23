'Something's fishy': Legal experts question prosecutor resignations as DA rumored to nix Trump charges

It was reported Wednesday that two prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's office have resigned after they say District Attorney Alvin Bragg doesn't want to criminally charge former President Donald Trump in the fraud case.
Some have noted that the criminal case is a difficult one to make because Trump never puts things in writing. National security attorney Brad Moss explained that even if the case is a difficult one to make, clearly two of the prosecutors believe so strongly that it can be made that they resigned.
The comment was echoed by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who explained that top prosecutors in the DA office resigning over a case is "highly unusual."
Glenn Kirschner called it yet another example of "two steps forward, one step back."
See the comments below:
It was and remains a tough case to make criminally. What this should show, ironically, is how this is NOT a selective prosecution by the DA\u2019s office. They\u2019re letting facts and the law guide them.https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1496570957821005827\u00a0\u2026— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1645646729
Sometimes, on the justice front, it\u2019s two steps up, one step back. But we\u2019ve got to keep moving forward, we\u2019ve got to keep fighting. Because #JusticeMatters (video about this development in the NY criminal investigation posting this evening).https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/23/nyregion/trump-ny-fraud-investigation.html\u00a0\u2026— Glenn Kirschner (@Glenn Kirschner) 1645647472
Really bad news. If we let Trump get away with his crimes, he, or someone worse, will be elected POTUS. Then we\u2019re done. #January6thhttps://twitter.com/highbrow_nobrow/status/1496571136020299776\u00a0\u2026— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@Andrew C Laufer, Esq) 1645647946
Nothing good will come of this. via @NYTimeshttps://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/23/nyregion/donald-trump-fraud-investigation-new-york.html?referringSource=articleShare\u00a0\u2026— Cynthia Alksne (@Cynthia Alksne) 1645647079
This has always been a much tougher case to indict than meets the eye, and we simply don't know the details about the admissible evidence. But this is much is clear: Dunne and Pomerantz think there is a criminal case and Bragg does not.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/23/nyregion/trump-ny-fraud-investigation.html?smid=tw-shar\u00a0\u2026— Daniel Goldman (@Daniel Goldman) 1645647695
It's hard to see the Manhattan DA charging Trump in light of today's news. (The cases against the Trump Org and Weisselberg will continue)https://twitter.com/TimOBrien/status/1496578006860640268\u00a0\u2026— Jan Wolfe (@Jan Wolfe) 1645647184
The prosecutors leading the Manhattan DA\u2019s investigation of Trump have abruptly resigned, reportedly because the new DA has reservations about the case.\n\nTheir resignations are highly unusual. Clearly something is up, and I suspect we\u2019ll learn more soon.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/23/nyregion/donald-trump-fraud-investigation-new-york.html?referringSource=articleShare\u00a0\u2026— Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti) 1645645245
2/2 In 11 years at the US Attorney's Office in DC under two different US Attorneys (one Republican & one Democrat) I do not recall the USA EVER reversing recommendation of line prosecutors. At Main Justice, Ms. Reno always gave enormous deference to view of career prosecutors.— Shanlon Wu (@Shanlon Wu) 1645648245
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuhttps://twitter.com/JoyceWhiteVance/status/1496570838237294596\u00a0\u2026— Jennifer Taub (@Jennifer Taub) 1645645765
The prosecutors don\u2019t seem to share the D.A.\u2019s doubts. It smells fishy to say the least.https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1496570957821005827\u00a0\u2026— Marc Fortier (@Marc Fortier) 1645646945
