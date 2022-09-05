Manhunt continues for suspects in deadly Canadian stabbing rampage
WORLD-NEWS-CANADA-STABBINGS-2-MCT. - Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police/TNS/TNS

A massive manhunt continued Monday for the two men accused of killing 10 people and injuring at least 15 others in a stabbing rampage Sunday in Saskatchewan, Canada. “There’s a lot of grief, there’s a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning,” Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a video address Monday. Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, have been identified as the suspects in the deadly massacre, which began Sunday around 5:40 a.m. local time in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon. By the end of the ra...