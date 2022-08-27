Trump-nominated judge announces intent to appoint a special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
Composite image, White House picture of President Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago

Trump-nominated Judge Aileen Cannon announced on Saturday that she intended to appoint a special master to review Donald Trump's claims that classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago may be privileged.

Cannon issued a two-page preliminary order on Saturday, following Trump's late Friday night do-over motion.

The order also announced a Sept. 1 hearing.

"This is a temporary victory for Trump’s team," attorney Bradley Moss wrote.

"It is not an injunction. The filter team has been doing its work for two weeks already. And this order goes out of its way to say this doesn’t mean she will ultimately appoint a Special Master," Moss explained.

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade questioned the timing.

"Seems a little late for that," McQuade wrote. "What happens when DOJ says they have already reviewed all the documents?"

SmartNews