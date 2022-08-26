Former US Attorney explains why he's much more interested in the memo that's attached to the Mar-a-Lago affidavit

After the release this Friday of a redacted affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg appeared on MSNBC and gave his thoughts on the details that stood out to him.

Rosenberg said he was more interested in the memo that was attached to the affidavit, because he felt the affidavit lacked "the good stuff," adding that the memo explains the rationale "for why you keep these things under seal."

As far as the redacted passages in the main document, Rosenberg said the redactions were necessary so any potential sabotage of the investigation can be avoided.

Lastly, "you want to protect the privacy interests of individuals who may be mentioned in the affidavit but haven't done anything wrong," Rosenberg said.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Church Militant' member who fired shots on federal building dies after 'medical episode' in Tennessee jail

According to Rosenberg, the attached memo is a good explainer as to why the "most important part of this affidavit, the probable cause basis, remains redacted."

MSNBC's Joyce Vance said the heavily redacted document revealed their concerns that witnesses could face threats as part of an effort to obstruct their investigation.

"One very interesting tidbit we get from the legal memo that DOJ submitted to unseal the redacted version of the affidavit is what I think is the first effort to quantify the number of cooperating witnesses that DOJ had when they obtained this search warrant," said Vance, a former U.S. Attorney. "They're talking about the need to protect their witnesses from any sort of potential harm, and they say that there are a significant number of civilian witnesses. So we don't know -- is that five? Is that 10?"



