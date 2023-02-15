Trump's attorney testifies before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago classified doc scandal
Another attorney for former President Donald Trump has appeared in front of a federal grand jury that is currently investigating tracking the mishandled classified files that occurred during Trump's term, according to CNN.

This makes Alina Habba the third Trump attorney that has been sat in front of the grand jury, with Habba supposedly being the least influential, according to inside sources. However, Habba has continued to defend the former president with high-profile media appearances on far-right and conservative media outlets.

Habba's most recent claim to fame was as Trump's lead attorney in the case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against the Trump family finances for allegedly committing financial fraud. Habba's relevance in the case is that during her defense efforts she reviewed documents across several Trump properties, several weeks before the FBI search.

According to Habba, she did not find any documents requested by James. Her spokesperson declined to comment.

The additional Trump attorneys that appeared in front of the grand jury were Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb.

In June, Bobb signed a statement of a document drafted by Corcoran that there was full compliance for classified documents, directly contradicting what was found in the August FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

