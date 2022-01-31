Mike Pence's former chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short., responded to a subpoena and testified before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, CNN reports.
According to CNN, the development is the most "significant sign to date" that Pence's team is cooperating with the investigation.
"Short, who was with Pence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and participated in a critical White House meeting on January 4, 2021, is seen as a potentially crucial witness in the committee's investigation as the panel pieces together the pressure campaign then-President Donald Trump and his allies waged to try to convince Pence not to certify the presidential election," CNN reports.
READ MORE: Indicted Trump inaugural chief bitterly complains about 'harsh and unprecedented bail conditions' in new filing
Short had already submitted a "limited number" of documents that were subpoenaed by the committee, according to CNN. One of the documents was a memo from Trump aide Johnny McEntee comparing Trump to Thomas Jefferson. It's not yet known whether or not Pence himself will testify.
"Pence is seeking to walk a tightrope between affirming that he did the right thing on January 6 and the fact that he will need the support of Trump's base, which falsely believes the 2020 election was stolen, to gain traction in a 2024 Republican presidential primary," write CNN's Jamie Gangel, Gloria Borger and Jeremy Herb. "Pence has been vague about how much he will cooperate with the committee, and his advisers have pushed back in the media after committee members praised Pence as a 'hero' and 'patriot.'"
Read more at CNN.