Mike Pence chief of staff to appear on 'Meet the Press' days after Capitol riot testimony

Marc Short, the chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, will appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" just days after he testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots, reports Politico's Sam Stein.

The appearance of a top Pence ally on a high-profile Sunday news show is sure to cause intrigue, as it will also come just two days after Pence delivered a pointed speech pushing back on Trump's claims that he could have overturned the 2020 election.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said on Friday. "I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election."

While Short may be appearing on "Meet the Press," it's not clear what he'll say about his testimony.

Sources close to the committee told CNN earlier this week that Short would not answer any questions the committee had about past conversations he'd had with Trump, as Trump's lawyers had warned him that doing so would violate executive privilege.