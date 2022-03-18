WATCH: 'The cheerleader saves the day' at March Madness basketball game

Basketball fans were greeted to a good news story during Thursday's "March Madness" tournament.
In the second half of Indiana's basketball game against Saint Mary's, the basketball became lodged behind the backboard.
"First, the Gaels' Matthias Tass tried to get at it with a broom, but he wasn't tall enough, even at 6-10. Then referee Kelly Pfiffer stood on a chair and tried to give it a poke. Not even close," the Indianapolis Star reported. "That's when IU's cheerleaders sprang into action. Nathan Paris lifted Cassidy Cerny, who reached up to snag the ball."
The TBS announcer was delighed.
"Yes! Get the cheerleader up, get her up there! This is how you do it," he said.
"She's got it!" he said. "What a play! The cheerleader saves the day!"
This Indiana cheerleader is a legend for this
