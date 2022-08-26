Marco Rubio announces he opposes abortion for rape and incest

On Thursday, in a clip released from an upcoming interview CBS4 News Miami's Jim DeFede had with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the senator tipped his hand on abortion policy, revealing that he personally opposes abortion in all cases — including rape and incest.

"I do not believe that the dignity and the worth of human life is tied to the circumstances of conception," said Rubio. "But I recognize that that's not a majority position."

He also broadly defended the Supreme Court's decision overruling the Roe v. Wade precedent guaranteeing the right to an abortion in the United States, claiming that the decision simply takes the debate out of "Washington" to back into states — even though numerous states are heavily gerrymandered and their legislatures barely accountable to voter preference on policy.

A number of states, including Texas, have "trigger laws" on the books that eliminate abortion rights in virtually all cases, which have now taken effect after the Supreme Court's decision.

While most states have some form of protection for life of the mother, those protections can be ambiguous to the point doctors don't know if an emergency procedure is allowed. Many of these laws don't provide relief for rape and incest at all, which in the state of Alabama specifically, means rapists could gain custody from the women they impregnated.

Many Republicans have long defended forcing rape survivors to carry pregnancies, one of the most famous being 2012 Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin, who suggested women's bodies can simply block themselves from being pregnant if it's a "legitimate rape." In this year's midterms, some Republicans agree, with Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon even saying rape survivors could find "healing" through being forced to raise a baby.

Watch below or at this link.

