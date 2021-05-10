'Bootlicker' Marco Rubio roasted for 'sniveling' boast that Trump mentioned him on his new blog

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) drew swift backlash on Monday after he sent out a fundraising email boasting that former President Donald Trump mentioned him on his new blog.
As reported by ABC News' Rick Klein, Rubio's fundraising email to supporters touted the fact that Trump talked about him on his recently launched blog.
"I was lucky enough to be one of his first posts!" the email gushed.
Many Twitter users were quick to mock the fact that a two-term United States senator is giddy about simply being mentioned by a former one-term, twice-impeached president whom Rubio himself once personally described as a "con man."
Rubio's critics used several choice adjectives to describe him, including "pitiful," "sniveling," "pathetic," and "spineless."
Check out some reactions below.
Marco Rubio once said that Donald Trump is an erratic individual who couldn't be trusted with the nuclear codes and… https://t.co/HP4VYQPvSw— Jon Favreau (@Jon Favreau)1620667749.0
It's not a freaky-ass cult, say Republicans. We still stand for someOH MY GOD HE SAID MY NAME I LOVE YOU DEAR LEADE… https://t.co/gP2OG55T4o— Hunter (@Hunter)1620667661.0
Sucking up to a criminal, losery fraud is so pitiful. https://t.co/IFdMs3nm83— Laffy (@Laffy)1620667789.0
Little Marco being pathetic 👇 https://t.co/3UfMmSSGS9— Maskup 😷 and get vaccinated 💉 🌵🦎☀️ (@Maskup 😷 and get vaccinated 💉 🌵🦎☀️)1620667814.0
Trying to think of a fictional character as shamelessly spineless as @marcorubio. Thoughts? My pick: The mayor and… https://t.co/n2hWjuYjC6— Dennis Perkins (@Dennis Perkins)1620668157.0
"hey siri pls show me the most snivelingly obsequious performance today" https://t.co/vHnILRV1Kl— darth™ (@darth™)1620667615.0
Every day I appreciate how I'm not a Republican anymore and never will be again https://t.co/hOJ7aKztRL— Tim Ellis, Vaccine Fanboy 🌹 (@Tim Ellis, Vaccine Fanboy 🌹)1620667623.0
Man, this is just so embarrassing. Where is your manhood little Marco? https://t.co/qYXIp5E6RV— Kram Otrop (@Kram Otrop)1620668054.0
Apart from the fact that Rubio is a bootlicker with no self-respect, do you think he paid cash for the mention? (… https://t.co/CRnfuoie4Q— Steve M. (@Steve M.)1620667788.0
Hard to imagine a sadder email than that https://t.co/t8gx5ZTOAP— Cameron Peters (@Cameron Peters)1620667488.0
Good God what a sniveling worm. https://t.co/wc79HANRv9— David Roberts (@David Roberts)1620667356.0
Profoundly humiliating stuff. https://t.co/3NOZKjBk2t— Max Steele (@Max Steele)1620667047.0