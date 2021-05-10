'Bootlicker' Marco Rubio roasted for 'sniveling' boast that Trump mentioned him on his new blog

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) drew swift backlash on Monday after he sent out a fundraising email boasting that former President Donald Trump mentioned him on his new blog.

As reported by ABC News' Rick Klein, Rubio's fundraising email to supporters touted the fact that Trump talked about him on his recently launched blog.

"I was lucky enough to be one of his first posts!" the email gushed.

Many Twitter users were quick to mock the fact that a two-term United States senator is giddy about simply being mentioned by a former one-term, twice-impeached president whom Rubio himself once personally described as a "con man."

Rubio's critics used several choice adjectives to describe him, including "pitiful," "sniveling," "pathetic," and "spineless."

