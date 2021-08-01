Maria Bartiromo says the Delta variant is a 'convenient' plot for Dems to cheat in 2022 elections

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday suggested that the Delta variant of Covid-19 is a "convenient" way for Democrats to cheat in the 2022 midterm elections over a year from now.

"It's all quite convenient with a year to go before the midterm elections," Bartiromo told Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). "It doesn't appear the Democrats can win on policy so what are we going to do? Have a lockdown in the summer of 2022 so that we ensure mail-in ballots are flowing from empty parking lots and dead people?"

"You're right on line on that, Maria," Barrasso agreed, "which is why I see what the Democrats are trying to do now. They have a two-pronged approach. The one is the very liberal policies that are coming forward on amnesty and on the civilian climate core. The things that are expensive, that we can't afford, that are bad for the country, bad policy."

"And then there's this second track," he continued, "which is to undermine election and integrity of elections in this country, making it easier for Democrats to cheat. That's their number one priority."

Watch the video below from Fox News.