'The biggest scandal ever': Maria Bartiromo floats insane theory blaming Hillary Clinton for Ukraine invasion

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday declared that an investigation into Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign had discovered "the biggest scandal ever." But Bartiromo said that the news had been scuttled by a "ruse" to make it seem as if Russia is ready to invade Ukraine.

While appearing on Fox & Friends, Bartiromo reacted to a Fox News report that claimed Clinton's associates had tried to "infiltrate" Donald Trump's servers to prove that he had connections to Russia. The information was said to have come from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of a so-called "Russian dossier" on Trump.

The report, however, did not accuse the Clinton campaign of conducting illegal activities during its investigation of Trump's ties to Russia.

Despite that, Bartiromo excitedly insisted that the findings were "the biggest scandal ever."

"Yes, it is now obviously the conclusion to what we have all known for several years," the Fox News host proclaimed. "And for several years, I have been saying Hillary Clinton made the whole thing up and infiltrated Donald Trump and really damaged his reputation."

According to Bartiromo, every American should be "outraged" by the news.

"We know that Hillary Clinton made the whole thing up but how is it possible that her people were able to infiltrate the president of the United States's server as well as his home as well as health care company?" she ranted. "It went right to the president of the United States!"

"I'll tell you, I hope Donald Trump sues them all for everything!" Bartiromo exclaimed. "Because they damaged his reputation throughout his four years in office."

She added: "Sure, she lost the election but this is so much bigger. This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen! Now we know for sure, they tried to cheat in the 2016 election! They tried to cheat in the 2020 election behind the guise of Covid!"

Despite dozens of legal challenges, no court has found widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Bartiromo went on to suggest that Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine is a "ruse" to distract from the allegations against Clinton.

"The White House leakers have been running around saying Putin is going to invade Ukraine this Wednesday!" she remarked. "So is it really a ruse that they are going to invade this Wednesday or are they trying to create all of this drama because we were getting this Durham information?"

Watch the video below from Fox News.