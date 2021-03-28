'We are not even 100 days in': Fox News host complains to Eric Trump about Biden's weekend trips to Delaware

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday complained to Eric Trump about President Joe Biden's weekend trips to his family home in Delaware.

"If the Biden and Harris administration does not want to visit the border then President Trump says he will go to the border," Bartiromo said during her introduction of the former president's son.

"Eric, great to see you today," she said. "It's worth noting that Biden spent this weekend in Delaware, his fifth trip home since becoming president. That's his sixth weekend away from the White House. We're not even 100 days in!"

"I don't even know where to begin," Trump replied. "It's heartbreaking to us. I saw how much time and effort my father put into the job."

"You know how many times my father went down to the border?" he continued. "Because it's a serious issue that, you know, plagues this country. I mean, you've seen it and you see these children and my father had the issue fixed, Maria."

The Fox News host failed to mention that former President Donald Trump played golf 19 times during his first 100 days.

Watch the video below from Fox News.



