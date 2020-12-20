'Maria Bartiromo sold out': Fox News viewers go berserk after host airs doubts about election fraud

Fox News viewers lashed out at the network over the weekend after several shows aired a segment undermining President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

According to reports, at least one Fox Business host and as many as three Fox News hosts aired a pre-taped segment with a spokesperson from Smartmatic, a voting systems software company.

The interview was aired again on Sunday by Maria Bartiromo, one of President Donald Trump's top defenders on the network.

The segment was met with contempt from viewers, who refused to believe that the election fraud claims had been debunked.

"So I guess @MariaBartiromo just sold out-shameful," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

"@FoxNews needs to be ashamed for making her air this tripe," another viewer tweeted.

"Who got to @MariaBartiromo?" another commenter complained. "Why has she put this fraud Eddie Perez, clearly an apologist for Smartmatic, on her show TWICE to read scripted denials to scripted questions-- right down to reading back the questions, a deposition trick taught by good trial attorneys?"

In a legal notice sent to Fox News last week, Smartmatic accused the network of a "disinformation campaign"

"Over the course of the campaign, Fox News published and republished dozens of false and misleading statements regarding Smartmatic," the statement said.

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

So I guess @MariaBartiromo just sold out-shameful — One Proud Nana (@McwhirterDiana) December 20, 2020

Feeling so sorry for @MariaBartiromo, having to air that dribble at the end of today's @SundayFutures. A nobody voting machine expert, who knows nothing and says so in response to a computer generated interviewer. @FoxNews needs to be ashamed for making her air this tripe. — Patrick Flower (@ptf1113) December 20, 2020

When an “expert” says “I am not aware of” means they have not done any research and they are getting paid to be on a tv show. #mariabartiromo — Lori Darrow (@LoriDarrow1) December 20, 2020

The media has been using an interview w/Eddie Perez, a Smartmatic "expert", without any pushback, to make a case defending Smartmatic. It's a joke. Noticeable in the entire interview was that he answered EVERY question with "I'm not aware of..." To me this means he knows nothing. — Jerry Rosen (@Shortrosen) December 20, 2020

Who got to @MariaBartiromo? Why has she put this fraud Eddie Perez, clearly an apologist for Smartmatic, on her show TWICE to read scripted denials to scripted questions-- right down to reading back the questions, a deposition trick taught by good trial attorneys? #Election2020 — KenTimmerman (@KenTimmerman) December 20, 2020

I don't watch many @FoxNews shows but I did watch @JesseBWatters last night and @MariaBartiromo this morning. At the end of both of their shows they had to air the clip from Smartmatic saying they were not involved in the 2020 election. I'm guessing this was mandated by Fox? — Lisa Glacken (@LisaGlacken) December 20, 2020

So @MariaBartiromo claims @FoxNews "reached out" to Eddie Perez for clarification on SmartMatic's voting machines and software. This coming in response to a cease and desist letter from attorneys.



They aired a pre-recorded interview to cover their assets. — Bill Hamilton Is Growing An Itchy COVID Beard! (@BHamilton001) December 20, 2020