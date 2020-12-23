'The Sidney Powell of Geraldo Riveras': Fox's Maria Bartiromo mocked after 'punked' interview with fake CEO

Screen grab via Fox Business
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo was duped by an animal rights activist this Wednesday in an interview that lasted more than six minutes.
The activist, named Matt Johnson, who campaigns against factory farms and slaughterhouses, posed as the CEO of pork processor Smithfield Foods. After promising "brutal honesty," he said the meat industry posed big environmental and public health risks, while Bartiromo questioned him on food safety and other issues.
Later in her show, Bartiromo said that he had been "punked" by Johnson and promised to be more careful going forward.
After the incident got around Twitter, Bartiromo was unsurprisingly the subject of mockery from her network's critics.
This idiot did an entire segment with an animal rights activist 'cause he said he was the new Smithfield CEO.https://t.co/RPqZcVrRHi
— Make that Asshole Go Away (@kristyshl) December 23, 2020
Over the last four years, Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business anchor, has been "punked" each time she has interviewed Trump or any of his White House staff. https://t.co/k5E2qMSI7L
— Magnus (@riverliffie) December 23, 2020
Maria Bartiromo got 'punk'd' a long time ago.
— Trump Hates Us All 🇺🇸 (@Adamtheactivist) December 23, 2020
Poor Maria. She has never been accused of being particularly bright; or even a mediocre financial person, at best.https://t.co/Hcw1UaNEKK
— Fin FoxGuy #Biden46 #Kamala (@FinFox2) December 23, 2020
Maria Bartiromo got punked. Failure to do due diligence is why shes a propagandist and not a journalist https://t.co/4fupGTMBE4
— ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ʀᴜssᴇʟʟ (@JamesRussell88) December 23, 2020
And if you are wondering how Maria Bartiromo got fooled by an animal activist posing as a CEO, recall that this is the same women who explained her inability to see financial problems brewing pre 2008 by saying "It's difficult to recognize a bubble when you're in it." https://t.co/Hrp4xequ5H
— Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) December 23, 2020
Given her interviews with Donald, Flynn and Sidney Powell, the activist as pretend CEO is her most credible interview. Fox Host Maria Bartiromo 'Punked' By Activist Posing As Smithfield Foods CEO https://t.co/CRS9wgBGOk
— Richard House (@RhouseHouse) December 23, 2020
Maria Bartiromo is the Sidney Powell of Geraldo Riveras https://t.co/H6CuuhELK4
— PM (@therealpeterm) December 23, 2020
When u are a sellout for $ like @MariaBartiromo....what's go around comes around.
Animal Rights Activist Punks Maria Bartiromo By Posing As Meat Company CEOhttps://t.co/c3Z8E8FlIz
— R2D2ricky (@RD2ricky) December 23, 2020