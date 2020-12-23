'The Sidney Powell of Geraldo Riveras': Fox's Maria Bartiromo mocked after 'punked' interview with fake CEO
Screen grab via Fox Business

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo was duped by an animal rights activist this Wednesday in an interview that lasted more than six minutes.

The activist, named Matt Johnson, who campaigns against factory farms and slaughterhouses, posed as the CEO of pork processor Smithfield Foods. After promising "brutal honesty," he said the meat industry posed big environmental and public health risks, while Bartiromo questioned him on food safety and other issues.

Later in her show, Bartiromo said that he had been "punked" by Johnson and promised to be more careful going forward.

After the incident got around Twitter, Bartiromo was unsurprisingly the subject of mockery from her network's critics.