'The Sidney Powell of Geraldo Riveras': Fox's Maria Bartiromo mocked after 'punked' interview with fake CEO

President Donald Trump appears to be "acting out of anger" that Republicans aren't doing enough to help him steal the 2020 election, said Politico reporter Jake Sherman. Speaking to MSNBC's Alicia Menendez, who substituted for Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, Sherman explained that it appears Trump's behavior is all about vengeance.

<p>"We have no idea what the president's strategy is, what he's truly thinking," said Sherman. "The people around him don't know what he's thinking, don't have any idea what he will or won't do, but the facts are as follows: the government shuts down on Monday. The bill to fund the government passed earlier this week with massive margins, as you noted. Unemployment benefits run out on Saturday. Congress is home for the holidays. So, we don't really know."</p><p>Sherman explained that if Trump vetoes the COVID stimulus and omnibus spending bill, the government shuts down on Monday. The vetoes also mean that Trump is sending Congress back to the drawing board for a deal that already took nine months to agree on. </p><p>"Congress will have to start over from square one in the middle of a massive pandemic in a holiday season, perhaps with the government shut down," Sherman explained. "And it's worth noting, the last Congress ended with the government shutdown. This Congress began with a government shutdown. And it's totally possible that this Congress will end with a government shutdown right back where we started. It's just a really confusing time and I associate myself with Maggie (Haberman's) reporting that the president seems to be acting out of anger that Republicans on capitol hill are abandoning him. And that seems to be what this is about from all possible evidence that we have on hand."</p><p>See the full video below: </p><p>Trump is acting out of anger that Republicans are abandoning him www.youtube.com</p>