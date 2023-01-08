'How long does he have?' Maria Bartiromo suggests 'motion to vacate' will destroy Kevin McCarthy

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo wondered "how long" Rep. Kevin McCarthy will be Speaker of the House after agreeing to allow any single member to bring a motion to vacate the chair.
"One of the most stunning changes in the rules that you all will adopt this week is the motion to vacate," Bartiromo told Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on Sunday. "One member to call a vote to motion to vacate Kevin McCarthy. So, how long does he have? Is there still a chance that you'd like to be Speaker?"
"Uh, no," Donalds replied. "If the people's House is truly to be the people's House, every member of Congress should have the ability to represent their district. So, I don't think it's a big problem. There has to be accountability in our system of government, especially in our House of Representatives."
Watch the video below from Fox News.