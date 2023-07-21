Busted: Slur-spewing Trump supporter accused of racist campaign is himself an immigrant

A North Carolina man with a home full of Nazi and Ku Klux Klan memorabilia was arrested last month and accused of a year-long campaign of alleged xenophobic and racist attacks on Black motorists and his Latino neighbors.

But there's a twist, according to The Daily Beast. It turns out that Marian Hudak, who allegedly screamed at the next-door family to “go back to Mexico,” is an immigrant himself.

"Hudak immigrated to the United States in 2001, the warrant application states," reported Justin Rohrlich. The paperwork doesn't mention what his country of origin is, although "Hudak" is an Eastern European name.

According to the application, Hudak has had “at least 17 instances of law enforcement contact,” which include racist threats and unlawful use of weapons.

"Among other things, prosecutors say Hudak has pulled guns, unprovoked, on members of minority groups; verbally abused and physically assaulted his Mexican neighbors; and attempted to run Black motorists off the road in his Trump-and-Confederate-flag-bedecked pickup truck. In July 2022, Hudak was banned from a Sam’s Club after parking the truck outside the store and spewing racial slurs through a loudspeaker."

Hudak, who has maintained it is his First Amendment right to scream the N-word at Black passersby, has been under monitoring by the state for several months. Prosecutors have detailed how he allegedly threatened his neighbors and bystanders, shouting things like “you f------ Mexican alcoholics,” “go back to your country,” "f------ Mexican," "when I see you again, I am going to run you off the road," and "I’m going to kill you.”

Reports also say police have encountered him intoxicated, and on some occasions “wearing a TAC-vest, armed with several loaded weapons, knives, brass knuckles, and an ASP baton.” His home was found to be full of KKK and Nazi imagery, as well as a huge array of weapons and tactical gear.

At one point he was investigated by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force after he told acquaintances he was going to Syria “to join his new friends,” a potential reference to ISIS, but he blamed this on drunken bravado.

Hudak is now in federal custody pending trial. He has tried to get released into the custody of his daughter, but the judge overseeing his case has not authorized this.