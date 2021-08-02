Maricopa County refuses Arizona GOP's 'audit' demands -- and mocks its 'never-never land' conspiracy theories

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejected the latest subpoena by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate.

Jack Sellers, the chair of the board, wrote a letter addressed to senators shortly before the deadline to respond to the subpoena.

"It is now August of 2021. The election of November 2020 is over," Sellers wrote. "If you haven't figured out that the election in Maricopa County was free, fair, and accurate yet, I'm not sure you ever will."

Sellers, a Republican, also blasted the duration of the audit, which began on April 22nd.

"The reason you haven't finished your 'audit' is because you hired people who have no experience and little understanding of how professional elections are run," Sellers wrote. "The Board has real work to do and little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land."

The Board of Supervisors also blasted GOP conspiracy theories while threatening legal action.

"There was no fraud, there wasn't an injection of ballots from Asia nor was there a satellite that beamed votes into our election equipment," Sellers wrote. "Release your report and be prepared to defend any accusations of misdeeds in court. It's time to move on."

The letter was reported by Brahm Resnik of KPNX-TV.