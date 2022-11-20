Arizona official goes into hiding over escalating death threats: report

As Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede she lost the Arizona governor's race and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich investigates unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, the GOP chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors has gone into hiding.
"Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates confirmed on Sunday that he was transferred (to an undisclosed location) and provided a security detail after workers at the Arizona county elections office faced months of escalating death threats that made it increasingly difficult to do their job," The Daily Beast reported. "Gates, a Republican, has faced particular backlash as a vocal critic of false election claims spurred by Trump’s election denialism in 2020."
The top lawyer for the county has also reported feeling threatened by an RNC attorney working with Lake's campaign.
On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors received abuse at a public hearing after Lake's campaign urged her supporters to attend, Fox 10 reported.
Matt Baker said, "you look into your own soul, and you look back at yourself in the mirror, and realize you are the cancer that is tearing this nation apart."
"May the consequences of your actions be on your heads," Michael Schaeffer said. "I warn you and I caution you."