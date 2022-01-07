Lawmaker who attended Jan. 6 rally seeks to put ‘One Nation Under God’ decals on public school buses
Del. Marie March on Facebook.

More than a week before incoming Glenn Youngkin is sworn in as governor of Virginia, a Republican lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riot has introduced a bill to put God on school buses.

Delegate Marie March has introduced House Bill 113, which "permits local school boards, notwithstanding any regulation to the contrary, to display on the sides and rear of public school buses decals containing the motto 'In God We Trust' or the phrase 'One Nation Under God,' provided that no such decal obstructs the name of the school division or the number of the school bus."

March made waves in southwest Virginia after traveling to Jan. 6 for Trump's rally seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"At least two local restaurant owners are facing backlash for attending President Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday," WSLS-TV reported one year ago today. "A Christiansburg business owner is also taking heat. Marie March owns Fatback Soul Shack and Due South. She also attended the rally."

READ MORE: Sobbing Jan. 6 insurrectionist sent to prison after lawyer argues his brain was not fully developed

March addressed her attendance in a statement issued to The Daily Beast, claiming she left before Trump's speech ended.

“I apologize for nothing, I regret nothing,” March said.

March has said her school bus bill will expose communists.

“If there are communists in the House of Delegates, let’s figure out who they are,” March said.

SmartNews