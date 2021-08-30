Marine fired for Afghanistan rant threatens to 'bring the whole [expletive] system down'

After a rant about the Afghanistan removal, Lt. Col. Stu Scheller was fired on Friday from his command at the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Stars and Stripes reported Sunday that the new video claims he's not being investigated and was hoping he'd be allowed to ride out his remaining years until retirement if he stayed away from attacking the commander-in-chief. He refused.

"I don't think that's the path I'm on," he says in the video, shot inside an "abandoned school bus" in eastern North Carolina. "I'm resigning my commission as a United States Marine, effective now … [and] I am forfeiting my retirement, all entitlements. I don't want a single dollar."

The video turns to issue threats, saying that he doesn't need his pension or any cash because they will need the money to hire more soldiers and security after what he plans to do.

"The Marine Corps is taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of LtCol Scheller and his family," said service spokesman Capt. Sam Stephenson. "As this is a developing situation, we cannot comment further at this time."



Some of his critics think that he might be running for office because he was so vague about his future plans. In the video, he suggests he may need support from "rich philanthropists" and "blue collar" workers.

"Follow me, and we will bring the whole [expletive] system down," he said in the video. "We're just getting started."

