Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by colleague for support of Christian nationalism

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) recently weighed in with a critical assessment of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) support of Christian nationalism.

On Friday, Kinzinger tweeted a response to Greene's call for the Republican Party to operate as the "party of Christian Nationalism." The Illinois lawmaker compared Greene's remarks to the Taliban's claims of being "the party of Islamic nationalism."

We need to prove to people we are the party of Christian Nationalism,” Kinzinger tweeted echoing Greene's remarks. He added, "Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene 'We are the party of Islamic nationalism…' Taliban. I oppose the American Taliban."

READ MORE: Adam Kinzinger mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Communist takeover' meltdown

Greene's recent remarks follow a string of similar comments where she has advocated for such practices within the Republican Party. In the past, former President Donald Trump has also publicly referenced Christianity recently saying, "Americans kneel to God, and God alone."

According to Christianity Today, the ideology behind Christian nationalism is "the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way."

Similar to Greene's remarks, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) recently shared her opposing view on the separation of church and state. According to Boebert, the church should "direct the government."

"There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must opposed [sic] the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian," Kinzinger tweeted.

Kinzinger has been quite vocal about his opposing stance when it comes to far-right Republican lawmakers like Greene. He and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) are the only two House Republicans who have stood with Democratic lawmakers to hold Trump and his allies accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.