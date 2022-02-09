Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Pelosi of sending 'Gazpacho Police' -- and unleashes a wave of ridicule

On Wednesday, in an interview with the podcast Real America with Dan Ball, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an odd choice of words during a rant against the Capitol Police.
"Not only do we have the D.C. Jail, which is the D.C. Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police, spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives. This government has turned into something it was never meant to be, and it's time to make it end."
As the Republican Accountability Project, which clipped the interview, noted, Greene had likely confused the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police, with gazpacho, a traditional Spanish cold tomato soup made of raw, blended vegetables. Greene has repeatedly attacked policies she disagrees with using Nazi analogies, once even claiming House mask mandates were akin to the Holocaust.
Watch below:
Just to clear things up, @RepMTG\n\nGazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup\nGestapo: Nazi Germany's secret policepic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G— The Republican Accountability Project (@The Republican Accountability Project) 1644442248
This week, multiple Republicans have claimed — with little evidence — that Capitol Police are spying on them at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as part of the investigation into the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) claimed that officers illegally searched his office, although the Capitol Police say it was a security check of an open door and not a search.
Greene's strange speech quickly drew mockery from commenters on social media.
At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years agohttps://twitter.com/jakesherman/status/1491528752597192713\u00a0\u2026— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1644446058
I join her in her fight against both the Gazpacho police and their collaborationist allies in the Vichyssoisehttps://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Akiva Cohen (@Akiva Cohen) 1644444560
Hed: MTG Was Right About the Gazpacho Police\nDek: For too long, Democrat regulations have hampered America\u2019s domestic tomato industryhttps://twitter.com/accountablegop/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Adam Serwer \ud83c\udf5d (@Adam Serwer \ud83c\udf5d) 1644444135
The disappointing thing here is that she pronounces gulag correctly. If she had said "goulash" it would have made the whole Gazpacho/Gestapo thing have another layer.https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Jeet Heer (@Jeet Heer) 1644444115
There's an apt Yiddish expression for people this thuddingly ignorant: "A piece of meat with eyes."https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Steve Silberman (@Steve Silberman) 1644444075
is this about the soup nazihttps://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson.eesh) 1644443995
Why haven\u2019t we defunded the Gazpacho police?https://twitter.com/accountablegop/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Eric Michael Garcia (@Eric Michael Garcia) 1644443783
I bet @SpeakerPelosi\u2019s \u201cGazpacho Police\u201d serves up some deliciously chilled soup. Howllllllll!https://twitter.com/accountablegop/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Lesley Abravanel (@Lesley Abravanel) 1644444381
Oh, @RepMTG! The things the gazpacho police would do to the juice! In their tortilla chambers! #gazpacho #gazpachopolicehttps://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Eric Muller (@Eric Muller) 1644444275
well at least this gives new meaning to the phrase "soup to nuts"https://twitter.com/accountablegop/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Senior Gazpacho Conway (@Senior Gazpacho Conway) 1644443707