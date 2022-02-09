Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Pelosi of sending 'Gazpacho Police' -- and unleashes a wave of ridicule
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Capture)

On Wednesday, in an interview with the podcast Real America with Dan Ball, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an odd choice of words during a rant against the Capitol Police.

"Not only do we have the D.C. Jail, which is the D.C. Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police, spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives. This government has turned into something it was never meant to be, and it's time to make it end."

As the Republican Accountability Project, which clipped the interview, noted, Greene had likely confused the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police, with gazpacho, a traditional Spanish cold tomato soup made of raw, blended vegetables. Greene has repeatedly attacked policies she disagrees with using Nazi analogies, once even claiming House mask mandates were akin to the Holocaust.

This week, multiple Republicans have claimed — with little evidence — that Capitol Police are spying on them at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as part of the investigation into the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) claimed that officers illegally searched his office, although the Capitol Police say it was a security check of an open door and not a search.

Greene's strange speech quickly drew mockery from commenters on social media.