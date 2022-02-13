A 'mini Marjorie Taylor Greene': GOP candidate vows to follow conspiracy theorist lawmaker's footsteps if elected

Texas Republican candidate Bianca Garcia is vowing to become a "mini Marjorie Taylor Greene" if elected to the Senate, according to Newsweek. On Wednesday, February 9, Garcia —who currently serves as the president of the conservative group, Latinos for Trump— appeared on The McFiles podcast.

During the interview, Garcia discussed her platform as she gave listeners a depiction of the type of politician she'd be. Although Greene is often at the center of controversy, Garcia has applauded her for her political stance. In fact, Garcia believes Greene is "the only one right now that's really fighting back."

"They don't like her. So I might be a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene," she said. "I don't know. They're going to call me BRG."

The Republican candidate went on to issue an ultimatum to local pastors in her area saying they would "be held accountable" if members of their church did not cast their votes for her. "You're going to either have to show up and show out, or you're going to have to deal with it with the Lord," she said.

Garcia's remarks come as she continues her campaign for the Texas Senate seat located in the 11th district. Her area covers vast metropolitan areas including suburbs south of Houston, Pearland, Texas, and Galveston.

Her praise of Greene comes just days after the extremist Republican lawmaker was mocked on Twitter for confusing Adolph Hitler's private german state police, the Gespado, with the Spanish chilled soup, Gazpacho.

During an appearance on One America News Network's (OANN) Real America with Dan Ball, Greene said, "So everything is completely out of control. Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police spying on members of Congress."

Although Garcia is a fierce supporter of Greene, some Republican lawmakers have expressed disapproval of her. In fact, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) recently spoke out against the controversial lawmaker.

"She [Greene] doesn't want solutions and she doesn't care if you get censored," Crenshaw said back in January. "She just wants to be a victim so she can keep asking you for campaign donations. It's a scam."