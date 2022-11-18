Marjorie Taylor Greene asks GOPers to take pity on Capitol rioters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is hoping to appeal to Republican lawmakers to take pity on Capitol rioters facing charges for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

According to HuffPost, Greene's remarks came when she asked top-ranking Republican lawmaker Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) if he would support a possible probe into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership of the House Select Committee designated to investigate the Capitol riots.

“I’d asked him if he would support investigations into Nancy Pelosi’s handling of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Greene said responding to a question from the news outlet. “I also asked him if he would support investigations into the treatment of pretrial January 6 defendants.”

According to Greene, Scalise is open to supporting a possible investigation. “He said that he would support it through the committees so that each committee, the committees assigned to that would be handling it.”

Greene's latest remarks come amid her expressed interest to rejoin committees after being stripped of duties by Democratic leadership. At one point, the Georgia lawmaker also expressed concern about the treatment of Capitol rioters held in pretrial detention at the Washington’s Correctional Treatment Facility. Greene visited the jail’s “Patriot Wing" in 2021.

"I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night,” Greene tweeted back in November 2021. “While some were shown to us in seemingly beneficial programs, others were in tortuous lockdown. I’ll never forget hearing their screams.”

She went on to say that the visit was similar to “walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men whose eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them. They are suffering greatly.”

Per the news outlet: "House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said earlier this year that if Republicans prevail in the midterms, Greene would be allowed on committees. As McCarthy sought the party’s nomination for speaker this week, Greene enthusiastically backed him, breaking with other far-right Republicans."

Now that Republicans have managed to secure enough seats, Greene will likely be allowed to resume committee duties.