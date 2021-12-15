Devastating supercut video contradicts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim that she isn’t anti-Islam

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia recently insisted that she is not Islamophobic. But a supercut video posted online by The Recount shows that the far-right MAGA Republican has made countless anti-Islam comments, including those directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The video shows Greene saying, “I’ve heard a lot of conversation from my colleagues across the aisle about Islamophobia in America, which we — are completely against hate of any kind against anyone.” But the video goes on to contradict that by showing clips of Greene making blatantly anti-Islam remarks.





Greene, in one of the clips used in the video, says, “There is an Islamic invasion into our government offices” — and another clip finds her saying, “The Democrats are controlled now by the Jihad Squad.”

One of the clips shows Greene saying that Omar “doesn’t deserve committees” because she “could represent radical Islam in the United States.”

In fact, Omar has been outspoken against violent extremist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria). And she identifies as a feminist, which is diametrically opposed to the anti-feminist views that far-right jihadists embrace.