Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr. and other MAGA Republicans slam Zelenskyy as ‘welfare queen’ amid US visit

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS
Right-wing Republicans slammed aid to Ukraine even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the U.S. Wednesday for a historic visit seeking more help to repel the brutal Russian invasion. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, denounced Zelenskyy as America’s “shadow president” and Ukraine as the “51st state” in an ugly outburst against the key U.S. ally. Greene, R-Ga., also trashed Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as a turncoat who is pushing a massive compromise end-of-year spending bill so “he can hand a $47 BILLION check” to Zelens...