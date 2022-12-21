Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr. and other MAGA Republicans slam Zelenskyy as ‘welfare queen’ amid US visit

He then went on to say that Republicans needed to do better in using the "ballot harvesting" techniques he said Democrats have used to secure victories in his state, and he also vowed that he's "not done yet" in the political arena.

Kent won the nomination for the traditionally Republican-leaning seat earlier this year when he defeated outgoing Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who was one of just ten Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the United States Capitol building.

Like many other Trump-backed candidates, Kent was frequently plagued by controversy, such as when he gave an interview to Nazi sympathizer Greyson Arnold this past June and had earlier made an appearance on the podcast of infamous white nationalist Nick Fuentes.