REVEALED: Marjorie Taylor Greene is ring leader behind House GOP revolt over wearing masks

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)is leading the charge among House Republicans to refuse to follow Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rule continuing the mask mandate, with at least a dozen far right lawmakers flouting their obligation.
"Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool. End the oppression!" Greene tweeted Tuesday.
#FreeYourFace Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool. End the oppression! pic.twitter.com/EBvCtBpE6u
As with many issues from the far right House members, they are literally the cause of their own issues. The House mask mandate has remained in place because, according to CNN, less than half of the House members say they are vaccinated. One hundred percent of House Democrats are, the unvaccinated are all Republicans.
Proud to join these Patriots for a peaceful protest on the House floor against mask mandates!#FreeYourFace😁 pic.twitter.com/NSgC5Hfj4E
Forbes' Andrew Solender reports among those refusing to wear masks on the House floor are "some of the House's most vocal right-wingers: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Laure Boebert (R-Colo.), Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)."
The hypocrisy isn't limited to refusing to be vaccinated.
Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, according to Solender, "says he 'got into it' with the GOP lawmakers and joked that they are pro-choice when they told him the mandate is a 'violation of their right to decide for themselves.'"
They replied 'absolutely not, it's a totally different thing,' he says."
NEW: 3 Republicans will face $500 fines for going maskless on the House floor today as it's their 2nd offense, per Capitol official: Mast Miller-Meeks Van Duyne 7 have been given 1st offense warnings: Boebert Massie Greene Roy Good Gohmert Mary Millerhttps://t.co/2tUPbKqpzy
The U.S. is approaching 34 million cases of COVID-19, and just passed 600,000 coronavirus deaths.