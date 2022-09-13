Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a trio of impeachment resolutions against President Biden on Friday, calling for him to be removed from office over his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and over his investments in renewable energy.

'Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed the Big Lie and drove those people to the Capitol': Marcus Flowers pushes back

According to Greene, "President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies. President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached."

Greene first grew in notoriety due to her embrace of the conspiracist QAnon movement. She has since spent her first term without committee assignments, feuding with colleagues and refuting any ties to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

It was because of that day on Jan. 6 that Marcus Flowers resigned from his position as a federal government official and decided to run for a congressional seat in Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021.

Flowers, a Democrat, told USA TODAY in an interview, “This campaign was born on Jan. 6 when I saw police officers being beaten with an American flag and a Confederate battle flag being paraded through our Capitol Rotunda. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others pushing the Big Lie drove those people to the Capitol.”

An Army veteran with a background in intelligence and electronic warfare, Flowers says he’s seen the chaos that extremism and disinformation can sow within countries and communities.

“The Big Lie that Marjorie Taylor Greene and others have been pushing for the last couple of years – that's not helping us,” Flowers said, referring to the false election claims. “That's not who we are here in Georgia.”

Flowers' campaign to unseat Greene is a long shot.

The race is not ranked as competitive by the Cook Political Report, and the last Democrat elected in Greene's district was Nathan Deal, who won his seat in 1992 and was reelected in 1994. Deal joined the Republican Party in 1995, won seven more terms in the House, and served as governor of Georgia from 2011 to 2019.