Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Federal government should ban abortions because ‘they scar your soul’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says the federal government should make decisions for women under the guise of protecting their "souls" and making them "better people" by banning abortion.

"If we really care about women, like, like we say we do, then we should be telling women that the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother," Greene said on the far right wing streaming website Real America's Voice, in a video posted by Right Wing Watch.

"Being a mother is the greatest thing I have ever done in my whole life, no matter what I do my entire life. I will never do anything greater than being a mother, it is a true gift, whether a pregnancy is planned, whether the baby is born perfectly healthy or not. Being a mother is, is life changing, life altering, and makes women better people."

Last week Greene was caught on camera verbally accosting and harassing several Democratic women lawmakers on the steps of Congress, falsely accusing them of "killing babies up until birth."

On Wednesday Greene declared that abortions "are actually things that can scar your body they hurt you internally. And they not only that they scar your soul, and women have to live with this. We should care for women love for women and teach them, you know how to care for themselves, and that would be being proud to be a mom."

Any law banning abortion under the guise of protecting someone's "soul" could arguably be considered unconstitutional.

