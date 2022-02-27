Marjorie Taylor Greene's speech at white nationalist event draws new calls for a reprimand from GOP
Screenshots

Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene headlined a white nationalist conference in Florida where attendees cheered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and chanted the name of President Vladimir Putin shortly before she was introduced. The Rome lawmaker was the surprise guest at the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, a group organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a “white supremacist” by federal prosecutors. The appearance on Friday triggered new calls for the GOP to rebuke Greene, who has largely escaped reprimand from her own party for a history of racist, xe...