'The Biden family has turned into the Sopranos': Republican compares president to mob show

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) compared President Joe Biden's family to The Sopranos, a television series about a fictional crime family.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo and Alford teased Rep. James Comer's (R-KY) Wednesday press conference about Biden family business dealings.

"The lies do not stop at the border," Bartiromo told Alford. "Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is going to hold a press conference tomorrow, as you know."

"Are the Republicans really ready to take this on this kind of corruption if this is true?" she asked.

"You better believe that we are," Alford insisted. "This is a matter of national security. The Biden family has turned into the Sopranos. We cannot have this in America. I believe the president is compromised."

"Here's the big issue," he added. "We'll see it on Fox. Will we see it on the other media channels? We've got to inform the American people. We have to make a case that the Biden family is corrupt, and they need to move on."

Bartiromo wondered what Republicans would do after the information about the Bidens was public.

"Would you move to impeach him?" she asked. "I mean, what if all of this is true, and we've got all of these bank records proving that this family took in all this money? What do you do then?"

"Well, you got Tweedledee and Tweedledum," Alford said, referring to the president and vice president. "I don't know if Tweedledum is any better than Tweedledee, but we have to let the facts carry us where they will and make the proper decisions then."

Watch the video from Fox Business at this link.