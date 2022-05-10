Trump's former Pentagon chief won't vote for him in 2024 — he explains the three reasons why

If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, he will go into the general election without the support of a prominent member of his cabinet during his term in the White House.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper explained his position while being questioned about the former president's threat to democracy by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

"I want to talk about the future," Wallace said. "You said that Donald Trump is not democratic — or he was a danger to our democracy. What is the specific threat he represents to American democracy?"



Esper laid out three minimum requirements he thinks should be prerequisites to hold public office.

IN OTHER NEWS: Conservatives turn on GOP darling Glenn Youngkin over Supreme Court protests

"We've got to elect people — whether, it's certainly the president of the United States, but members of Congress — who have to do a few things. You have to put country before self," he said.

"Trump doesn't do that," Wallace noted.

"No," Esper agreed. "Number two, you have to have integrity and a core set of principles that guide you."

"I don't even think people close to him think he has that," Wallace interjected.

READ MORE: Louisiana GOP official arrested again after witnesses say he held 4-year-old upside down and whipped him

"And you have to be able to reach across the aisle," he continued. "You have to be willing to work with people from the other party and you have to bring the country together."

Wallace then asked about 2024.

"If he's the nominee of the Republican Party in 2024, will you vote for him?" Wallace asked.

"No," he replied.

Watch video below or at this link.