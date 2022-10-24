Mark Finchem has found more campaign support from outside Arizona than any other candidate

Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, has been a minor player in Arizona politics since becoming a state legislator in 2015. But in the past two years, he’s built a national profile as one of the most ardent backers of baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud — and that nationwide following is evident in his campaign finance reports.

It’s why Finchem is the only candidate for statewide office who has received the majority of his campaign cash from outside the Grand Canyon State. An Arizona Mirror analysis of campaign finance reports show that about 55% of the nearly $1.8 million that individuals have given to Finchem’s campaign have come from outside Arizona.

It’s almost a mirror image of the financial support for Adrian Fontes, the Democratic nominee in the contest. Fontes has raised about $2.4 million from individual supporters, with almost 61% coming from Arizonans and about 39% coming from outside the state.