Camouflaged man opens fire on Michigan police cruisers

Michigan State Police
Police in Michigan are searching for a man dressed in camouflage they say shot at and set on fire four unoccupied police cruisers early Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
"Four cruisers were set on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and some of them were struck by rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m., said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a spokesman for the state police district that includes the Sault Ste. Marie Post," the AP's report stated. "He said investigators were still assessing the damage, but that three of the cruisers 'are total losses.'"
In a post to Twitter, Michigan State Police said the suspect was driving a silver Honda CRV.