Notorious Arizona sheriff Mark Lamb hints at upcoming run for U.S. Senate

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said on Saturday at the Arizona Second Amendment Rally that he is on the verge of running for Senate in 2024.



“Guys, I have loved being the sheriff,” Lamb said. “But I’m seriously considering making a run at the U.S. Senate so I can go to Washington and protect these rights for you.”

Previously, Lamb has said he was content in his role as sheriff and didn’t have plans to run for higher office.

At Saturday’s rally, he stopped short of fully making an announcement — but some in the crowd clapped and cheered, taking his words as a forecast of good news.

“So, keep your eye on social media, look out for a possible announcement — because we’re gonna take this fight, we’re gonna restore law and order and the Constitution in Washington D.C.,” Lamb said.

The Pinal County lawman has risen to prominence outside of Arizona in recent years; in the first summer of the pandemic, he made headlines for announcing he’d refuse to enforce Arizona’s extended stay-at-home order.

Lamb has also gained notoriety for his links to extremist groups and ideologies, including the constitutional sheriff movement.

Saturday’s rally in front of a crowd of around 200 people featured other right-wing speakers: Arizona congressmen Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Eli Crane; Pinal County supervisor and Oathkeeper Jeff Serdy; Arizona state Rep. and self-identifying Oathkeeper Quang Nguyen; and conservative influencer Lindsey Graham, who is better known as Patriot Barbie. Lamb’s son, Cade, also sang the National Anthem at the beginning of the rally. One of the attendees drove in an armored vehicle from Utah, and another brought a homemade guillotine.

Gun-toting civilians and celebrity conservatives weren’t the only attendees, though. The John Birch Society, at least 15 Proud Boys and a few Three Percenters were also present, along with a group of camo-clad men with military-style gear, weapons, and earpieces typically used by professional security guards.

They declined to identify their group. Some members said they were not part of an organized group, while another said he could not talk about the group. At least one had a Three Percenter patch on his backpack, and another had a Three Percenter tattoo. Multiple members of the group said they were not Three Percenters, and declined to answer further questions.

At the rally, Lamb took photos and shook hands with a few Proud Boys.

“Nice seeing you guys,” he said.

Toward the end of his speech, Lamb told the crowd to make their voices heard.

“Here’s one thing, remember: The power is in the people. You have the power. Let your voices be heard,” he said.

