mark meadows
Mark Meadows (Photo By Jeffery Edwards/Shutterstock)

Top Mark Meadows aide Ben Williamson met with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S.

CNN.com cited sources familiar with the meeting saying that the former West Wing staffer was present during the attacks.

"One source says his meeting with the select committee was conducted virtually and lasted between six and seven hours," said the report.

Meadows, by contrast, has refused to cooperate with the committee after turning over thousands of documents. Meadows said in his opposition to the subpoena that the requests were "overly broad" in what they sought. The House then voted to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress. The Justice Department hasn't moved on the charge, however.

