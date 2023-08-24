Mark Meadows surrenders to Fulton County authorities: report
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, according to various reports, including The Daily Beast.

Meadows through his attorneys negotiated a $100,000 bail before his surrender, the report says.

Meadows is among 19 co-defendants including former President Donald Trump who were indicted last week on allegations they conspired to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Meadows is expected to be released after posting bail.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment