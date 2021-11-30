Mark Meadows will testify before Capitol riot committee next week: Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is telling Politico that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows's deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots is going to occur next week.

Although Meadows so far had been reluctant to cooperate fully with the committee, Cheney said that he has been going along with some of its requests.

"We're in a situation where he is under subpoena," she said. "He's produced documents. He's coming in for a deposition. We anticipate that this will be an initial deposition, and we'll make a determination as we go about the extent of his compliance. He’s under a legal obligation, and we anticipate that he will fulfill that legal obligation."

READ MORE: Former top Trump aide Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee: report

Former President Donald Trump has instructed his allies not to cooperate with the committee. Earlier this month, former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon was indicted on criminal contempt charges after he flatly refused to have anything to do with the committee's work.

The committee so far has interviewed over 150 witnesses, although it is still trying to secure the cooperation of key figures, including Meadows and other former Trump officials.