On Wednesday, Trump appeared on the Mark Levin Show, where the conservative radio host brought up the many ongoing investigations the former president is facing, including from a House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

"What is it about you, you apparently scare the hell of these people, that they really want to put a stake through your heart?" Levin said.

"There's never been anything like this," Trump responded. "They've weaponized all of these law enforcement agencies, and we didn't. It's a bad thing to do, but we didn't."

"We didn't do anything with regard to his son," Trump added, apparently referring to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"We didn't, you know — they come after my kids, who are great kids, and just, it's a disgrace, but they've weaponized it," he said. "And the people who are doing it are the people who campaigned. You look at the attorney general in New York — just take a look at that. This is a woman that went out and campaigned on getting Trump. She got into office by viciously campaigning about Trump. I used to hear about her. I'd say, 'Who the hell is that?' And it was horrible what she was saying."

"And then she gets in, and even after she was in, she thought it was so funny, she went on The View a couple of weeks ago — and, you know, very threatening — and horrible that you're allowed to do that, and you're not really allowed to do that."

Trump went on to compare AG James to Maurice Dejari, the late New York City prosecutor of corruption from the 1970s.

"He was a prosecutor out of control and it was a very bad thing for the state of New York and the country and all, and he ended up burning and crashing," Trump said.

In a 2019 obituary, the New York Times wrote of Dejari: "To his defenders, and there were many among ordinary New Yorkers in his heyday, Mr. Nadjari was an almost mythological figure, that rare honest man mounting a fearless, lonely fight against crooked police officers, corrupt judges and powerful politicians wallowing in graft. To his detractors, many in law-enforcement and among civil libertarians, he was a grand inquisitor who used illegal wiretaps, entrapment scams, unsupported allegations and leaks to the press in a ruthless, messianic pursuit of villainy that destroyed reputations and innocent lives."

Trump also brought up James' brief campaign for governor.

"She got no poll numbers, it was a disaster," Trump said. "She was gone for six weeks, and then she said she's going back (to the AG's office) to do big things. I wonder what she meant by big things. But this shouldn't be taking place in our country. Nothing like this has ever happened."



