mark meadows
Mark Meadows (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)

The House of Representatives last year made a criminal contempt referral against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows -- and one legal expert now thinks the chances of him getting indicted are even greater.

Writing on Twitter, New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman argued that, in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to end former President Donald Trump's attempts to block the National Archive from handing over key Capitol riot-related documents, Meadows is now in "extra legal jeopardy" over his refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

Specifically, Goodman notes that Meadows's "defense against contempt of Congress" charges was "based in part on executive privilege claim" made by Trump.

Now that the court has ruled that Trump can no longer assert executive privilege over these particular documents, Goodman argues that Meadows "may want to comply" with the committee's requests even though he's already received a criminal contempt referral.

Additionally, writes Goodman, the committee "can also now scrutinize whether Meadows failed to turn over records to National Archives," which he noted that the committee "has suggested potential violation of Presidential Records Act and potential Obstruction."

