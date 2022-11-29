Mark Meadows loses attempt to hide from Georgia grand jury — here's his next move

Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, lost his final appeal at the South Carolina Supreme Court Tuesday after trying to dodge being called by the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury.

Meadows has been alleged to have traveled to Georgia to make his way into the counting rooms in the state. He also made several calls to people in the Secretary of State's office, including the Secretary of State, who he connected directly to the president. In The recorded call, Trump pressed officials to "find him" the votes necessary to win the 2020 election, despite the fact that he lost.

The final effort that Meadows attempted was getting his state to agree he didn't have to be forced to travel to Atlanta and testify. It didn't work, with the Supreme Court telling him he must testify.

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann said that "it's either a huge story or it could become a nothing story if Mark Meadows asserts his Fifth Amendment Rights."

Weissmann also noted that Meadows is the key piece of the investigation and that he was, in a way, "directing traffic" around the Jan. 6 incidents. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said that directing traffic was a nice way of saying aiding a coup.